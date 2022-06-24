Lee “Pyrate” Allen LeBarron, 66, son of Graham and Mavis LeBarron, unexpectedly passed away on June 18, 2022 while en route to his treasured cabin in North Carolina. Lee is survived by his beloved life partner, Lynn Ungerer, and mother of his children, Mary McGrouary, children Megan and Sway Nunez, Mallary and Leo Heuser, and Mackenzie LeBarron, and grandchildren, Aric and Elena Nunez, Lily LeBarron, and Williow Heuser, whom Lee adored. Lee is also survived by his mother, Mavis LeBarron, sisters, Laura, Lisa, and Leslie, and cherished nieces and nephews.
Lee was a United States Army Veteran and cancer survivor who was generous, funny, strong, strong-willed (stubborn!), feared nothing, and was capable of fixing anything. He loved long trips on his motorcycle and made countless friends along the way. Lee always rode his bike to the destination no matter how far the trip, and his refrigerator was covered in keepsake magnets from across the country and around the world. Although he loved to visit new places, Lee lived for his family and his grandchildren most of all. He always said that the two things he loved above everything else were his family and his motorcycles.
Words cannot accurately describe how special Lee was and how much his family and friends adored him. His monumental loss leaves a hole in hearts across the world. As a tribute to Lee’s legacy, please look twice for motorcyclists and tell your family and friends how much you love them every day.
