Lee R. Marsh is free of the cancer and pain that he battled with grace and courage. He died peacefully on Wednesday June 30, 2022, at home with his wife, children and their partners by his side.
Lee was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI on April 17, 1960 to Mac and Gert Marsh. He was baptized and confirmed at North Presbyterian Church where he attended most of his life.
Lee grew up in the town of Brunswick. He attended Little Red Elementary, Central Junior High and graduated in 1979 from Memorial High. He was a member of the Little Red Cardinals 4-H club.
Lee met Amy Bibelhausen when he was a senior and she was a sophomore. They were married on April 24, 1982. They were the love of each other’s lives, best friends, and soulmates. They were overjoyed with the births of their children Beth and Dustin making up their perfect family.
Lee began working at the shop, Mac’s Seat Cover Center, shortly after it was started by his father in 1970. Brother Ted began working at the shop when he returned from the Army. Mac taught Ted everything he knew about making custom boat covers and Lee focused on the automotive work. After Mac and Gert retired Lee and Amy took over ownership of the business.
Lee enjoyed family activities including car shows, camping and snowmobiling. He loved to go deer hunting up in the “big woods” and the annual canoe trip. He shot trap for 35 years mostly at Eau Claire Rod & Gun. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Rough Riders Snowmobile Club. Just 10 years ago he and Amy took up mountain biking. He was an active volunteer for the trails. Monday night group rides at Lowes Creek County Park with CORBA friends brought him joy. We were blessed to meet the Smiglas and be included in the Snowpower trips to Montana for six years. The last two summers Lee and Amy were able to park the camper thanks to the Olingers and enjoyed many weekends with friends Karla and Chris at the little clearing in the woods.
Lee’s greatest joy was watching his children grow up to be amazing adults. He would have been so proud of #teammarsh and the courage they along with their partners showed while attending to his every need, keeping him comfortable in his last weeks.
In January 2022, Lee was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. He endured many setbacks in his treatment journey. On June 13, he chose hospice. #teammarsh brought him home on June 15. We lived, loved, laughed, hugged and cried together for 14 days.
The family is grateful for Mayo Cancer Center and Palliative Care, Dove South and the Mayo Hospice team. There have been so many unexpected acts of kindness. We can’t begin to list them all, but be assured we appreciate every single one.
Lee was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Malcolm; niece, Vannessa; all of his aunts and uncles; father-in-law, Peter Bibelhausen; mother-in-law, Joan Bibelhausen and sister-in-law, Jackie Bibelhausen. Additionally, he missed the company of dogs, Fritz, Sake, Bailey, Carter & Chloe; cat Target, and several other small pets.
He is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Beth (Esteban) Bergman; son, Dustin (girlfriend Emily Bergum); mother, Gert; siblings, Cindy (Kevin) Emry, Wendy (Gene) Leirmo, Jane, and Ted (Lisa); sister-in-law, Joan Bibelhausen (Neal Dimick); brother-in law, Peter Bibelhausen and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life: Friday July 8, 11:00 a.m. Visitation: Thursday July 7, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour before the service on Friday at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hastings Way, Altoona, WI. Face coverings will be required inside the building.
View complete obituary or leave online condolences: www.cremationsociety-wi.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to support the trails he loved: www.corbatrails.org/leemarsh4us or CORBA 2809 E Hamilton Ave. #127 Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Friends of the Eau Claire County Fair P. O. Box 434 Augusta, WI 54722.