Lee Alan McRoberts, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Lee was born to Lyle and Luella McRoberts on November 17, 1950. He grew up on a farm with his two older brothers, Lynn and Larry. He graduated from Durand High School and UW-River Falls. He worked for various seed and chemical companies.
Lee married Barbara Schleusner on July 25, 1970 and celebrated 49 years of marriage. He was a loving father and grandfather to Jeffrey Lee McRoberts and Amy Jean Styer, six grandchildren, Monica Jean Miranda, Dylon Lee Miranda, Travis (TJ) Jr. Gordon Styer, Case Ray Styer, Dawson Jeffrey McRoberts and Alison Casey McRoberts.
Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He loved playing cards and dice with the grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Bullhead City, Arizona.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barb, two children Jeff (Jamie) McRoberts and Amy (Travis) Styer, six grandchildren, two brothers, Lynn (Myrna) McRoberts, Larry (Roxie) McRoberts, mother-in-law Janette Goetz, brother-in-law James (Cindy) Schleusner, sister-in-law Lynda (Dan) Uetz and sister-in-law Anne Schleusner.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with a time of sharing at 5:00 p.m.
Thank you to Olson Funeral Home and Mayo Clinic Hospice for assisting the family.
