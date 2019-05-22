Lee Mittermeyer

Lee M. Mittermeyer, (age 78) formerly of Cornell, passed away early Wednesday morning May 8th, 2019 at the Trempealeau Co. Healthcare Center.
Lee considered life to be a journey and she was blessed in her journey with a strong faith, a love of family, friends, music, sports, a contagious laugh, and a desire to help others. In her later years, it also included coping with deteriorating health which she handled with grace and courage. Her journey on this earth began December 24, 1940, and she passed to her heavenly home on May 8, 2019. Lee was born at home in Cornell on a busy Christmas Eve, with her father as attending physician and Sadie Vajgrt assisting. She was fifth of the ten children born to Edward Joseph Mittermeyer, M.D. and Adeline Mittermeyer (nee Schroeder), R.N. While attending Cornell schools, she was active in music, supported sports teams, and served as the 1958 Homecoming Queen. After graduating from Cornell High School, she worked in Madison before returning to Cornell and assisting in the office of R.L. Hendrickson, M.D. She then met and married Jim Jolliffe, who was teaching and coaching in Holcombe High School at that time. They later moved to Chippewa Falls, where Jim coached at McDonell High School.
After Jim’s death, Lee married Richard Valmore and lived in New York state. She would travel long distances if necessary to enjoy large family gatherings, which always included singing, fun times, and catching up with family and friends.
Lee was a beautiful, loving and supportive woman. As a special treasure to our family, she was dearly loved and will be missed by all, especially her surviving siblings and their partners, Ann Ruud, Sue (Rodney) Johnson, Frank (Sandra Bullock) Mittermeyer, Betty (Dennis) Rivers, Gail Mittermeyer, Peggy Taylor and Joe (Wendy Stassel) Mittermeyer; brother-in-law, Ken (Doc) Blanchard; as well as Ricky Valmore and Kelly (Valmore) MacNaughton, and extended family. Aunt “Lee-Lee” had 25 nieces and nephews, and 47 great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her first and second husbands, Jim Jolliffe and Richard Valmore; parents, Dr. and Mrs. E.J. Mittermeyer; sisters, Jane Valmore and Kay Blanchard; brothers-in-law, Rune Ruud, Tom McChesney, Daniel Bohaty, and Wayne Taylor; 2 nephews, Michael Taylor and Jacob Jandrt, and several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Trempealeau County Health Care Center for their excellent care and compassion for Lee.
A private funeral service will be scheduled at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus, Building 500, 13001 East 17th place, Aurora, Colorado 80045 or email to gifts@cufund.org.