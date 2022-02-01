Leith Sault Jr. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27th at home with his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lee was born April 26th, 1939 to Leith Sr. and Laura Sault. He served in the United States Army and National Guard from 1957 until 1960.
Lee loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, gardening, canning. He was employed at Silver Springs until retirement. After retirement he volunteered at Irvine Park, and at the Senior Center preparing taxes. He was united in Marriage to Sharon Larson in October 1958. Together they had four children, Marie (Gary), Debra (Chuck), Lee (Lupe) and Larry. And John Kauffman, his friend and pastor whom he loved like a son. He was preceded in death by his parents Leith and Laura, two brothers, Danny and Gene, his daughter, Marie and one grandson, Lil Chuck, and granddauthers, Jessica and Diana. He is survived by his children Deb, Lee and Larry. Grandchildren Matt, Mike, Sarah, Jason, Adam, Christopher, Crystal, Natania, Tim, Naomi, Erick, Kris, Kevin, Kim, 14 great grand children, and 1 great grandchild. Special thanks to his friends; Karen, for helping care for him in his last days, Pastor John and his wife Lydia, Paul Nichoi, Laurie, Rod Hurt, and his hospitce team, thank you for being there, and blessing hi,.
Leith’s Funeral Services are being held on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at Smith Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2222 London Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. with a funeral service to proceed at 4 p.m. with Pastor John Kauffman to officiate.
To plant a tree in memory of Leith Sault, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.