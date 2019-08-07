Leland Knutson

Leland E. Knutson, 69, of Colfax, passed away August 2, 2019, at his home, with his wife and family by his side while under the care of MCHS Hospice.
He was born January 18, 1950, in Colfax, WI, the son of Elmer and Elnora (Frasl) Knutson. Leland graduated from Colfax High School with the class of 1968. He attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, receiving diplomas in wood techniques and drafting. Leland enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country stateside until his honorable discharge.
On March 21, 1987, Leland married Bonnie J. Ottum in Mondovi, WI. They had one child, Sara. Leland was a lifetime member of Colfax Lutheran Church.
For the majority of his life, Leland was a self-employed carpenter. Later he worked at UW-Stout in maintenance prior to becoming disabled. Leland and Bonnie had a hobby farm near Colfax until 2014, when they moved to Cedar Falls.
In his spare time, Leland liked fishing, hunting, old cars, trains, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, airplanes, and spending time with his buddies. He was on the pit crew for Rod Johnson at Red Cedar Speedway. He spent years with Rod racing antique snowmobiles in Eagle River, WI. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandson, Orion.
Leland is survived by his wife of 32 years, Bonnie; daughter, Sara (Ike) Carlson of Colfax; grandson, Orion Carlson of Colfax; sister, Marylee Knutson of Colfax; nephew, Keith (Julie) Knutson of Colfax; niece, Tena Knutson of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Marge Schlegel of Mondovi; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Knutson; infant twin sisters, Joan Annette and Joyce Annabelle Knutson; and brother-in-law, Louis Schlegel.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Colfax Lutheran Church with Pastor Les Walck officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service. Leland would want everyone to dress casually and to be comfortable and relaxed.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.