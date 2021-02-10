Leland “Lee” James Mathson, 83, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at his home on February 8th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Lee was born to Lee and Alma Mathson on February 18, 1937 in Blair, WI. He graduated from Blair High School in 1955. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and was stationed in Coronado, CA. He married Barbara Ann Tidquist on January 12, 1957 and recently celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage. When he returned from the Navy, he settled in Eau Claire, WI and worked at NSP as a draftsman/surveyor until retiring in 1992.
Lee was always an avid hunter and outdoorsman his entire life. He looked forward to his favorite season of fall and enjoyed having his beloved Springers as companions and hunting partners to travel with on many hunting trips from Iowa to South Dakota and Canada. In their early years of marriage, Barb would cry when he would leave for his hunting trips. In later years, she packed his bag and lunch and asked how long he would stay! For years he played on fast-pitch softball teams and loved participating in horseshoe tournaments down at Carson Park. His real love ended up being trap shooting. He spent many years volunteering for the area Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club. He used his draftsman skills working diligently on scoreboards for hours using highlighters, rulers, and typewriters to make every line, bracket, and team name perfect. Lee always supported his Badgers, Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and UWEC Blugolds. He also enjoyed local high school basketball and never missed the March Madness tournaments!
Lee is survived by his loving wife Barbara; daughters, Sue McSorley and Lori (Kevin) Ufret; his grandchildren, Emily (Brad) Dittner, Jacob (Brogan) McSorley, and Alexandra Ufret (Dimas); his great-grandchildren, Briana “Briinski”, Scarlett “Scarletto” and the newest great-grandchild to be born in June. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Mathson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Alma Mathson; brother, Art; sisters, Victoria and Ruth; and son-in-law, Jon.
The family wishes to give thanks to HSHS St. Josephs Home Health Care and Hospice nurses and Appeal to Heaven nurses.
The family requests that memorials in Lee’s name be made to the Saving Grace Building Fund, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI 54701 and Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club Foundation, 801 Schoettl Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave in Eau Claire, with Pastor Dan Doran officiating. A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Friday, both at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Posts 53 and 7232.
