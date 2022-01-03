Lenore Jean (LaBore) Dolan, 79, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home while under hospice care.
She was born at Midway Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 7, 1942, to Catherine and George LaBore. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace high school and went on to study nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Her devotion to the care of others began at St. John’s Hospital.
In the fall of 1965, Lenore met and fell in love with James W. Dolan; they were married in May, 1967. Mark arrived in July 1974 and Katie arrived two years later in 1976. Lenore and Jim moved to Madison, Wisconsin and eventually relocated to Eau Claire where Lenore worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for 37 years. She was active at St. Patrick’s parish where lifelong friendships were formed.
In her early years, Lenore enjoyed dancing, camping, tennis as well as having a great admiration for her mother’s avocation, that of sewing. After Lenore retired, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to thrift sales, and reading. Throughout her life she always reveled in a good conversation.
Lenore was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jim, children Mark (Louisa) Dolan and Katie (Ryan) West, grandchildren Samuel and Liam, sister Carolyn (Darrell) DeRuyck.
A special thanks to St. Joseph hospice and Appeal to Heaven. For those who live in Christ, there is never a last farewell.
A memorial mass will take place at 2 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 316 Fulton Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Father James Kurzynski officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Lenore Dolan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.