Lenore Quigg, 92, passed away December 2, 2021, surrounded in love by her family.
Lenore always was fond of really short, funny obituaries. But her family cannot let a life so well lived be remembered with only a few words. She would be so mad at us for this!
Lenore was born in Eau Claire on June 26, 1929, to Louis and Anne Scheffler, the oldest of five siblings (Beth (Jerry) Fisher, Patrick (Joanne) Scheffler, Karen (Paul) Lokken, Margaret (Gus) Sturz). Some of her favorite memories from her youth were during her visits to her grandparents’ farm in Bear Creek, WI. She graduated from State Teachers College at Eau Claire and then became a teacher in several small towns, including Fall Creek and Neillsville (where one of her granddaughters now teaches). Teaching in small schools, Lenore had to do a bit of everything, including directing the school plays. Her most interesting request was to teach Driver’s Education – before she even had her own driver’s license.
Lenore married Marshall Quigg on August 9, 1952, and devoted herself full time to being a mother of four (Mary (Sylvain) Verbelen, Kevin (Gloria) Quigg, Kara Quigg, and Louise (Tim) Scott). Lenore and Marshall gave their kids amazing memories, including many summer camping trips to state and national parks. After their own kids grew up, Lenore and Marshall also gave their grandchildren wonderful experiences, including visiting Beaver Creek Reserve, apple orchards and all of the Eau Claire playgrounds. Lenore also did substitute teaching in Eau Claire and Chippewa schools and volunteered at the L.E. Philips Senior Center, assisting with tax returns.
Lenore loved living in the Eau Claire area, surrounded by her extended family and many friends. They were so important to her and she cherished the time she spent with her sisters, brother and their families, as well as her close friends.
Lenore was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marshall and siblings, Karen and Patrick.
She is survived by her sisters, Beth and Margaret; her four children; her grandchildren, Anna Verbelen, Madeline Scott, Elizabeth Scott and Yuxara Becerra-Opazo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Thank you to the kind staff at The Classic as well as St. Joseph Hospice for taking such good care of Lenore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Eau Claire, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Francis Food Pantry (www.stfrancisfoodpantry.org) or the Beaver Creek Reserve (www.beavercreekreserve.org) are appreciated.
