Leo Micheal Marion II, of Osseo, born on January 18, 1965, in Hazel Crest, IL to Leo and Judith Marion in 1965, gained his wings on January 13, 2022, too soon, after a tough battle with cancer, with his loving wife at his side.
Micheal moved to Wisconsin in 1966 with his family where he attended the Augusta School System. While in high school he worked in the kitchen, was a part time custodian, and was part of the wrestling team. After graduating high school, he attended Blackwell Job Corp in Wisconsin for two years to learn how to weld. In 1993 he married Connie Le Mere and gained 2 sons with that union. They lived in Eau Claire for 3 years before moving to Texas, where he worked at American Railcar repairing railcars for 17 years. In 2012 they moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Marion of Osseo, son Christopher (Rhiana) Le Mere, 4 grandchildren Jackson, Daniel, Laurel, and Charles Le Mere. His bonus family Jim (Sam) Stanton and 4 bonus granddaughters Saryah, Alessa, Dellamae, and Bailey all of Eau Claire; sisters, Jaye (Mike) Cole of Florissant, MO and Jo (David) Oliver of Osseo; brothers, Arthur (Ericka) Marion of Bettsville, OH and Henry (Maddie) Marion of Chippewa Falls. Along with a very special friend Pam Reetz and her special girl Jaz of Neillsville; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He joins his parents; aunt and uncle; both of his maternal and paternal grandparents; additional grandmother Sylvia Le Mere; son Stephen Le Mere; and grandson Jonathan Micheal Le Mere.
He was a very loving and caring man that will be missed by all that truly knew him.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Augusta Bridge Creek Fire Station, 745 Industrial Dr, Augusta.