Leon_Guite_Portrait_Edit.JPEG

Leon Edward Guite (91) passed away peacefully into God’s hands at the Chippewa Falls Wisconsin Veteran’s Home on December 25, 2022. Leon was born December 30, 1930, in Chippewa Falls to Edward and Irma Guite. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1949. Leon proudly served in the United States Airforce and was stationed at Randolph Airforce base in Texas during the Korean war. He worked at Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled for 30 years and later went on to drive tour busses for Chippewa Trails Bus Company, providing him with many opportunities to travel throughout the United States.

Leon married Carolyn McKinster November 26, 1955, and celebrated 52 years of married life. They resided in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where, together, they raised their four children. The two of them enjoyed traveling and being together with family and friends. Leon was especially proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His smile was brightest when in their company.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Guite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you