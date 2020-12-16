Leon Joseph Rothbauer, 84, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Lakeview Health Care Center in West Salem, Wisconsin. He was born in Howard Township, WI January 3, 1936 the son of Louise (Mickesh) and William Rothbauer.
Leon married Katholeen June Robelia September 28, 1962 in Mississippi. Together they raised their six children in Mondovi where he was a lifelong resident. Leon owned and operated Rothbauer Furniture Stripping & Repair for many years. He truly enjoyed his work, but in his spare time he went to many auctions with Katholeen, fishing in Green Bay and Canada, working and traveling with the Carnival in his younger years and especially watching All Star Wrestling.
Leon is survived by his wife, Katholeen, children, Pat (Michelle), Michael (Dawn), Dennis, Sharlene (Joseph) Mai, Leon (Sabrina), June (Mark) Litscher, twenty-one grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren, siblings, Dorothy (Francis) Goettl, Sylvia Blodgett, Sylvan (Leona) Rothbauer, Bill (Bonnie) Rothbauer and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings; Rita Goulet, Marvin and infants Delores and Dennis.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the private service (family only please) at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Mondovi. Pallbearers: Joseph Mai, Michael Rothbauer, Leon A. Rothbauer, Dennis Rothbauer.
The funeral service will be livestreamed at 11:00 A.M. To view the service, a link will be provided on our website.
Strict adherence to the CDC, local government and Health Department regulations the Funeral Home and the family will require everyone to be wearing a mask. Also, a capacity limit will be maintained so if you can’t be at the funeral home for the service you may watch the service live on the stream.
The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.