Leona passed away early Monday morning, August 30, 2021 at Mayo Health System-Oakridge in Osseo. She had reached the age of 94 years, 9 months and 7 days.
Leona Theresa Books was born November 23, 1926 to Ernest and Elsie (Brummund) Dehnke, who both preceded her in death. On August 7, 1946 Leona married Louis O. Books. They were married until Louis passed in April 1972.
She grew up on Ernest & Elsie’s dairy farm three miles south of Fall Creek, WI and attended the Fall Creek Valley grade school, which was located on a corner of their farm, through the 8th grade. Learning was easy for her and she was proud of her report cards that always had high marks.
As soon as school was out for the summer cousins from the Twin Cities and elsewhere would come to visit, staying until school started in the fall. Some would be staying on the farm with Leona’s family, and others stayed just across some fields where grandma Brummund lived. There were always ponies to ride, also lots of walks across those fields to meet and spend fun times just visiting and enjoying summer life in the country. Of course, Pa (Ernest) could always be coaxed into taking them all to the fair or into town for the free show.
Raising 5 children was a lot of work but was probably Leona’s greatest love. She, with some help from Louie, always had a large garden. She did lots of canning and preserving to feed their growing family. Leona loved to sew and sewed some of the clothes her family wore. When anyone in extended family or some friends had a pair of pants to hem, a military patch sewn on a uniform or even a wedding dress made, Leona got the job done and done well. Some family will tell of her teaching them to sew too. She crocheted, did embroidery work, made greeting cards, and did way too many other crafts to mention. Besides vegetables she grew lots of flowers. Not many people knew more about flowers than she did and she was always ready and willing to share her knowledge of them with anyone who asked. She also enjoyed watching the Packers and the Badgers football games.
When she was able, she helped sew quilts for charity at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Fall Creek, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 2004 and was a member of the Eau Claire County Extension Homemakers (Happy Homemakers).
Surviving are their sons, Ronald (Diane) of Eleva, Dale of Florida, Jim (Beth) of Fall Creek and Tom of Eau Claire; and their daughter, Judy (Rick) Olson of Minnesota, all of whom will dearly miss her. Grandchildren include Ron Books Jr. (Mandy) of Eau Claire, Elizabeth Books of Eleva, Alyssa Loring of Florida, Justin Books of Florida, Benjamin (Meghan) Books of Fall Creek and Nicole Larson (Matt) of Eau Claire. There are also 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She is survived by her brother Lawrence (Inez) Dehnke of Fall Creek and her brother Ernest Jr’s. wife Doris of Fall Creek. Brother Ernest Jr. passed in November of 2020. Preceding her in death also are Louis’s 4 brothers, Willis, Raymond, Lyle and Donald. His surviving sister, Marge Eckel, resides in Eau Claire and Lyle’s wife, Geraldine, in Eau Claire
Family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Osseo hospital for the kind and compassionate care mom received from all staff there for her care! They were also a great help to those of us that kept watch over mom during her stay there, guiding us through that difficult time.
At Leona’s request there will be no funeral at this time. Family is contemplating some type of gathering in her name sometime in the future. No gifts are necessary, in memory of Mom. Please donate to your favorite charity, plant a flower or send someone you love some flowers. She loved flowers and they were in some of her last thoughts! The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
