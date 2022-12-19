Leona “Jean” Carlson, 91 of Cadott, WI. passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at her home with family at her side.
Jean was born on February 6th, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Charles H. and Edith (Meider) Taylor.
She attended a country school “Highbanks Grade School” and Holcombe High School graduating in 1949 and later attended Eau Claire Beauty School and graduated in 1951.
Jean married Richard “Dick” Carlson on June 16th, 1951, at the Highbanks Church of Christ.
Jean worked as a beautician at Irmatingers Beauty Shop from 1951-1953, at the Chippewa County Hosptal as a CNA form 1968-1984 and at the Northern Wisconsin Center as a CNA from 1987 until retiring in 1996.
She was a member of the Cadott United Methodist Church, Cadott VFW Auxillary, Cadott Women’s Club and coordinated the Cadott Food Pantry for 26 years. She enjoyed helping at the Cadott Pop-up Food Pantry, Come and Eat and helped serve Booya during Cadott Booya Days.
She was Grand Marshall for Cadott Nabor Days in July 2011 and was also inducted into the Cadott Hall of Honor on May 27th, 2016, as a community servant, suppling food at funerals, church events and community events.
Jean also enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, crafting and crocheting baby afghans for the Pregnancy Crisis Center in Eau Claire. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds and giving flower bouquets to her family, friends and church.
Jean is survived by her children Carol (Steve) Pilgrim of Boyd, Kathleen (John) Carrell of Cornell and Duane of Oshkosh; son-in-law Randy Gerrits of Elk Mound; Grandchildren Trampas “Bubba” Roth, Dominic (Anna) Roth, Jessica (Adam) Cummings, Christina (Mike) Baldeshwiler, Kelsey Parks, Brad Gerrits, Kenny Gerrits, Christopher Gerrits, and Nathan (Amanda) Gerrits; and a sister-in-law Gwen Taylor and brother-in-law, Donald Carlson. She is also survived by several loving great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2009; daughter Ann Gerrits in 1980, grandson Benjamin Roth in 1977; sister Helen (Bill) Weathers, niece,Tarasee Weathers, brother, Neil Taylor, and brother-in-law Hilmer (Noma) Carlson and a sister-in-law Yvonne (Bill) Carlson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at the Cadott United Methodist Church 257 N. Maple St. Cadott, WI. with Rev George Olinske officiating.
Inurnment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott, at a later date.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI and also One hour prior to the services Wednesday morning at the Church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
The family would like to Thank, St. Joseph Hospice staff for their wonderful care and concern especially RN Amanda Hoffstatter and Dr. David Schifeling.
