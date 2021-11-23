Leona Gay Evenson, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Comforts of Home.
She was born January 14, 1936, in Menomonie, WI to Harry and Beulah (Hathaway) Curtis. Gay attended Fall City Grade School and graduated from Dunn County Aggie. On August 31, 1954, Gay married Jerome R. Evenson at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI.
Gay was a homemaker and she worked on the farm while Jerome worked for Northern States Power Company. She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie and held the office of President and other offices for Christ Lutheran Church Women.
Gay enjoyed various needlework, dancing, family gatherings, watching wildlife, crossword puzzles, and following Menomonie sports, the Brewers and Packers.
Gay is survived by her children, Terry (Ruth) Evenson of Menomonie, Rod (Pat) Evenson of Elk Mound, Linda (Luke) Tylee of Menomonie, Laura (Pete) Chellman of Eau Claire, Thomas (Jacqueline) Evenson of Hudson; grandchildren, Mandy (Kevin) Deutsch, Derek (Michelle) Evenson, Nikki (Joe) Bjelland, Chelsey (Adam) Frey, Brooke (Dustin) Creaser, Lacey (Roy) Wilson, Dustin (Justine) Leach, Nate (Dana) Chellman, Heidi Chellman, Eric (Clare) Evenson, Matthew (Ashley) Evenson; 24 great-grandchildren; a brother Earl Curtis; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jerome; and a sister Gloria.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Masks are requested. The service will be live-streamed. Go to Christ Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Gay’s family would like to thank the staff at Comforts of Home Memory Care Unit for all their compassion and care during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gay’s memory can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, and Christ Lutheran Church Women.
“In happy moments, praise God. In difficult moments, seek God. In quiet moments, trust God. In every moment, thank God.” ~ Gay Evenson