Leona J. Lee, 95, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Leona was born February 16, 1928 in the town of Grant to Stanley and Mary (Flaczynski) Perczynski. She was united in marriage to Leonard Lee on October 2, 1953 in Conrath, WI.
She worked for many years in housekeeping at Sacred Heart Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader of romance novels and doing crossword puzzles. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Leona volunteered her time at the St Francis Food Pantry.
She is survived by her children, Sandi LaRock, Diane (David) Lee, Lorri Lee, Nancy (Pete) Belden, Jerry Lee, Judy (Tom) Lund; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard; her parents; son, James Lee; great grandson, Connor; sisters, Mary, Frances, Lucille and Sophie; brothers, Pete and Joe.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, May 10, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn — WEST CHAPEL, 1405 North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, with Jody Hagedorn officiating. Visitation will be from 10am till time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.