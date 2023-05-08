Leona J. Lee, 95, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Leona was born February 16, 1928 in the town of Grant to Stanley and Mary (Flaczynski) Perczynski. She was united in marriage to Leonard Lee on October 2, 1953 in Conrath, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Leona Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you