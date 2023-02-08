Leona May North (Kolpien), 77, formerly of Colfax and Eau Claire, currently of Eleva, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023, with her family by her side with the assistance of the Hospice of Mayo Health in Eau Claire. She was born on October 12, 1945, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to her parents Leo and Marie Kolpien (Lawrence) . She was one of six siblings. Leona went to Elk Mound Schools until she was 15 years old. She met, courted and was the babysitter of Charles North for his children. She then married him on July 3, 1963, in Boise, Virginia.

She became mother to their six children. She worked for various employers in the area, consisting of Super 8 motel as housekeeper, Karl and Cindy’s Embers America, Chicken Hut (Randy’s Family Restaurant) and Chick-a-Dee’s restaurant as a cook and for Norm Dodge at The Do Dodge. She was also co-owner of North Country Auto Salvage with her husband. She spent her free time taking care of her children, nieces, nephews, and many grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and cooking for many family functions. She loved giving back to her community by appearing on the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethons over the years. She was also an active member of her family church, Truax Congregational, and in other countless charities that she would raise money for.

