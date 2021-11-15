Leona Beatrice Ubbelohde, 92, of Colfax passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on August 28, 1929 at the family homestead on Trout Brook Road in the St. Joseph Township in St. Croix County to Carl “Charlie” and Amanda (Radke) Dahlke. Leona was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church in Stillwater. From 1935 to 1943, Leona attended McKinley School (a one-room school, and also the same school her dad attended in 1900). She was confirmed at Salem Luther Church on Palm Sunday. Leona graduated from Hudson High School and was a queen candidate for St. Paul’s Winter Carnival. Leona attended River Falls State Teacher College, graduating with a B.S. in education in 1951. This is where she met her loving husband, Don; they were married August 26, 1950. From 1951 to 1952 Leona taught school at Glenwood City while staying at Reverend Koosman’s, while Don taught and lived in Dallas, Wis. From 1953 to 1954, Leona taught at Chetek while she and Don resided in Dallas.
Don and Leona moved to Colfax in 1954, where they raised three children: Lisa, Mona and Craig. From 1966 to 1994 Leona taught at Colfax Elementary. She was one of the two first teachers of Head Start when it was a pilot program. Head Start is an education program initiated by President Lyndon B. Johnson as part of “The war on Poverty.” After retiring for one semester, Leona continued subbing until 2014, as Don needed her full time attention due to having dementia.
Leona was a longtime member of Colfax Lutheran Church, being a dedicated faithful servant as Sunday School Teacher/Superintendent, Vacation Bible School Teacher, Bethel Series Teacher for four years, member of the church council and a member of the Ladies Aid. During Covid lockdown, Leona would read Pastor Walck’s sermons to her friends at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Leona and Don formed many cherished friendships over the years with fellow antique collectors. They enjoyed playing cards with friends and many memorable family trips to Wisconsin state parks, insurance conventions, to other states and to Canada. Don and Leona also enjoyed local bank-sponsored bus trips, tours across the country to Alaska, NE Canada and Germany.
Leona is survived by two daughters, Rev. Lisa Ubbelohde of Green Bay and Mona (Douglas) Karau of Forest, Wis.; and son, Craig (Pam) of La Crosse. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Amanda (Jasen) Karau Skar, Karl (Sarah) Karau, Stephen Ubbelohde (special friend, Dawn), Scott (Samantha) Ubbelohde and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Prescott; sister-in-law, Joann Dahlke; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and special neighbors the Rundles. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; brother, Elton Dahlke; brothers-in-law, Ken Ubbelohde (Dorothy) and Fred Ubbelohde (Bonnie); and Victor Prescott.
Visitation will be held today, Nov. 15 at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave., Colfax from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held tomorrow, Nov. 16 at Colfax Lutheran Church, 601 River St., with a visitation at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Colfax Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery following lunch.
During this time of high COVID-19 infection rates and breakthrough COVID-19 cases, the family is requesting masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colfax Lutheran Church. Heartfelt thanks go out to the staff of the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center and Troy Knutson.
Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is assisting the family with arrangements.