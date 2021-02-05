Leonard “Lenny” Arthur Drescher, 69, of Eau Claire, peacefully passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from an extremely rare and aggressive salivary duct cancer. Lenny was born on November 27, 1951, in Baraboo, WI, to Mary (Mullaley) and Leonard P. Drescher. He was born during a blizzard. His mother had to walk uphill during labor because cars couldn’t get up the hill to St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital. And that was only the beginning . . .
During his childhood, he lived in Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Madison, and Milwaukee before moving with his family to Altoona at the age of 10. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Altoona and Regis High School in Eau Claire, graduating in 1969. He became an Eagle Scout in 1966. Lenny attended UWEC and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration--Comprehensive Management in May 1974.
Lenny had the opportunity to hold various jobs in his early career, starting out working on a farm, painting, (including painting a couple church spires) and working in the warehouses at Ed Phillipps and Sons and Indianhead Tire Warehouse. He began employment at American National Bank (now Wells Fargo) in 1972. In 1974, he became the Internal Services Officer for the bank. He met his wife, Charlene Swoboda, while both were working at the bank. They married on December 13, 1975, and resided in Eau Claire all their married life. Together they raised two children: Daniel “Dan” born in 1976 and Katherine “Kate” born in 1980.
He started his 40-year real estate career in 1979 at Century 21 Chick Feather Real Estate. In 1988, he joined Century 21 Metro Real Estate, retiring unofficially in 2016. He was very involved in the real estate industry. He served as president of the Realtors Association of the Chippewa Valley, and he was named Realtor of the Year in 1999. Over the years, he also served on the Board of Directors, Professional Standards Committee and Golf Outing Committee for the Chippewa Valley and Northwestern Wisconsin realtors associations. He was regarded as a fair and honest grievance mediator for the RANWW. During his lifetime, he spent many hours and lots of sweat fixing up student rentals and other properties as a landlord in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Altoona.
Lenny was a very active and athletic person. He was either participating in or watching sports, including wrestling (in high school), softball, bowling, racquetball and pickle ball, garnering many trophies throughout the years. Golfing was one of his favorite pastimes. He served on the Board of Directors for Wild Ridge and Mill Run golf courses for 11 years. He enjoyed his time on the course and in the 19th hole with friends. He truly had fun dancing and made tons of happy memories dancing with Char. Lenny had been a member of the Moose Lodge, the Eau Claire Evening Optimist Club and the Elks Lodge.
He was a busy guy and he looked forward to spending time with friends and family, especially the grandchildren. Such fun memories were made during holidays and at the cottage on Island Lake in the summer. Another favorite spot for him was Arizona.
Lenny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Charlene; son, Daniel, and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Carter, Owen, and Hayden; daughter, Katherine Flores, and her significant other, David Shaw, and her children, Caleb and Evan; sister, Linda Gabriel; niece, Eileen, and her husband, Kevin Van Den Heuvel, and their children, Eva and Gabriel; niece, Mary, and her husband, Jonathan Foster, and their children, Elijah, Xavier and Gabriel; foster sister, Ruth Livingston and her family; mother-in-law, Eileen Swoboda; sister-in-law, Jane Meredith; niece, Becky Peterson, and her children, McKenzie and Hunter; nephew, Greg Meredith; and many very special cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Leonard Drescher; grandparents; brother-in-law, Robert Gabriel, foster niece, Teri Livingston; foster sister, Barbara Hochschild; father-in-law, Charles Swoboda; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.
Due to COVID 19, a public, walk-through only visitation will be held at the West Chapel location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn, 1405 West Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 4 to 8pm. Masks will be required. A private, family graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Lenny’s life will be celebrated at a future date this summer, when we can social distance outside and share many stories and memories. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your charity of choice. The family will also be making a donation toward cancer research.