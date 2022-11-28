Leonard “Lenny” Goettl, 73, of Chippewa Falls, Town of Tilden, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice after a long battle with corticobasal degeneration, a rare progressive neurologic disease.

Lenny was born on June 22, 1949, in Chippewa Falls the son of Albert Sr. and Veronica (Swoboda) Goettl.

