Leonard Killen

Leonard S. Killen, 80 of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Len was born in Eau Claire to his mother Stella Olive (Johnson) and father Leonard James Killen. Len graduated Eau Claire High School in 1957. He attended Mankato State University and the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee where he ultimately obtained a Master of Science degree in Social Work (MSSW).
Following graduate school he worked as a social worker for over thirty years for the state of Wisconsin, Department of Health and Social Services. Len specialized in adoption of hard to place children.
One of his many achievements in the field was to be the first social worker in the state of Wisconsin to advocate for and place a child in the home of a same sex couple.
Len was guided by a strong sense of social justice throughout his social work career as well as his personal life.
When he wasnt working, he enjoyed the outdoors. He had a cabin in Drummond, Wisconsin, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He married Ellen Scoles on August 13, 1960 at first Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They had three children: Peter, Eric and Sarah.
He is survived by his wife Ellen (Scoles), his sons Peter (Ann) of Moscow, Idaho, and Eric (Barb) of Altoona, Wisconsin and his daughter Sarah (Matthew) of Eau Claire. Len had six grandchildren: Amy, Ryan, Matthew, Jack, Emmy Lou, and Abraham. In addition to two great grandchildren, Sawyer and Asher. He was preceded in death by his sister Norita and his parents.
Private services will be held.