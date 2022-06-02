Leonard Allen Michaels, 85, of Mondovi, WI died Friday, May 27, 2022 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire, WI. He was born Sept. 29, 1936 in Elcho, WI, the son of Leonard and Elsie (Olsen) Mikolajak.
He graduated from Elcho High School. Leonard then attended UW- Milwaukee, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music education.
On August 13, 1960 he married Mary Wifler in Sheboygan, WI. They moved to New Glarus, WI, where both were teachers. It was during this time that he earned his master’s degree in Trumpet from UW-Madison. Leonard also joined the United States Army National Guard, and he was called up and served during the Berlin Crisis.
Later they moved to Sussex, WI, where he was the band director at Hamilton High School.
In 1971, Leonard and his brother-in-law Mark Wifler bought Valley Golf & Bowl in Mondovi, WI. The business was sold in 1990 and he bought the Dairy Queen in Durand, WI, which he operated for seven years. He was also a part-time mail carrier in Mondovi.
Leonard enjoyed telling jokes, golfing, playing the piano, playing bridge and cribbage and going to the casino. He loved to watch Wisconsin Badger basketball games.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Michaels of Mondovi, WI; children, David (Rey) Michaels of Toronto, Canada; Leah (Mark) Minkin of Hartford, WI; Mark (Tricia) Michaels of Madison, WI; and Sarah Michaels of Casper, WY; six grandchildren (Nick, Anna, Alli, Daniel, Ada and Charles); and sister, Jean (Robert) Hess. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi, WI. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 am until time of services at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi, WI.