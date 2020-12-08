Leonard James Rasmussen, 83 of Fall Creek, WI, was called to heaven to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020, with family by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
Leonard was the son of Henry and Margaret Rasmussen. He was born January 28, 1937, in Eau Claire, WI, the son of Henry and Margaret (Kolpein) Rasmussen.
He worked at Max Philip & Son for 40+ years and was a very hard worker. Leonard had a great love for gardening, biking, fishing, spending time outdoors, and special time with his family.
Leonard was proceeded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret Rasmussen; son, James Rasmussen; great grandson, Tyler Smith; brothers, Julius, Chester, Clifford, and Jerry; and by his sister, Joanne.
Leonard is survived by his three daughters, Marie (Jeff) Pagenkopf of Elk Mound, WI; Sheri (Pat) Sonnentag of Lomira, WI; Joyce (Daryl) Rasmussen Berg of Boyd, WI; and son, Andy (Jolene) Rasmussen of Trempealeau, WI; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings Diane (Don) Mazur of Minnesota, Beverly Wiskerchen of New Auburn, WI, Linda Schick of Eau Claire, Kathy Partlo of Eau Claire, Richard Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls, and by Donald (Sandy) Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717Devney Drive, Altoona. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial will immediately follow the service at Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.