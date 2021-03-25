Leonard J. Zimmerman, 84, of Fairchild, passed away March 10, 2021, at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Leonard James Zimmerman, affectionately know to family and friends as “Leo” or “Tubby,” was born July 17, 1936, in Fairchild, WI. He was the son of Edward and Barbara (McGaver) Zimmerman and brother to Beatrice, Margaret, Lawrence, Bernard, Allen ”Tom”, John and Robert.
Leonard grew up in the Fairchild area and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1955. Following his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from Nov. of 1958 until his honorable discharge in October of 1964.
During his service time he had been stationed in Alaska.
After his discharge he returned to Wisconsin and settled in Milwaukee taking a position with Cape Construction, working on the construction of the Wisconsin interstate system. While in Milwaukee he met Cecilia (Katzbahn) Carlson, who after losing her husband had moved from Duluth to Milwaukee. The couple were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1964, and Leonard became a loving father to Cecilia’s 2 young children.
Leonard moved his new family back to Fairchild and took a job with Presto Industries in Eau Claire. He later began working on the highway department with Eau Claire County and worked there until retiring in 1998.
Leonard had always loved to tinker with mechanics and was well known as a “fix it man.” He loved working on engines and also remodeled homes. With his brother Tom he attended many auctions looking for things to buy and flip. He was interested in tractors and tractor shows, cutting wood, and his favorite pastime was watching the Grand Old Opry on television. In the early 1970’s he enrolled in and passed an air conditioning, refrigeration and heating course. Leonard also served as Village President and was a apart of the Fairchild Fire Department.
After a fall in January of 2020 he was hospitalized for therapy and then transferred to assisted living in Osseo, before entering Oak Gardens Assisted Living in Altoona. He was later transferred back to Osseo where he was a resident at Dove Healthcare.
Leonard will be dearly missed by his daughter Debra and Geoffrey Kelly of Osseo; 5 grandchildren, Justin (Sherry) Kelly, Kimberly (Josh) Kittelson, Nicole (Jeremy) Rasso-Gilbert, Kelly Jo (Adam) Sawyer, and Shelly (Ernie) Bowe; 12 great grandchildren, Payton, Paige, Kassidy, Kanon, Daisia, Quentin, Tavian, Lucy, Logan, Dominik, Skyler, and Rylan. He is further survived by his sister Beatrice Zimmerman of Milwaukee; brother Lawrence Zimmerman of South Milwaukee; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Zimmerman of Janesville and Verna Zimmerman of Neillsville; several nieces and nephews.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeffrey Carlson; and siblings, Bernard, Allen ”Tom”, John, Robert, and passing away 3 days after him was his sister Margaret Wampole.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the Fairchild Village Cemetery.
