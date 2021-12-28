Leondra Kay Lentz, age 77, of Dallas, Wisconsin, ended her long battle with dementia on December 23, 2021, at Cumberland Care and Rehab.
Leondra was born September 14, 1944, in Maple Grove Township to Leon and Agnes (Schaal) Prine. She grew up on the family farm in Maple Grove, and graduated from Barron High School. On February 11, 1967, she married Bob Lentz. They had two sons, Chris and Ryan, who they raised on their dairy farm near Dallas.
Leondra was always a busy lady, raising two boys, doing farm chores, working at the county treasurer’s office, helping with 4-H, FFA and Junior Holsteins, clerking sales for the Barron County Holstein Breeders, and being involved at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and her Homemakers group.
When the boys were grown and the cows were gone, Bob and Leondra took time to travel. She loved to see new places and bring back souvenirs for the granddaughters. In her retirement, she also made time for volunteering with the church and at local schools and hospitals. She devoted extra time to her sister, Ruth, when she became ill.
After having two boys, her special joy was her four granddaughters, who she loved very much. She loved to shop for them and have them over as often as possible. When the great-grandkids came, it was icing on the cake.
Leondra was a very special, hardworking lady, who always gave as much of her time and herself as she could spare. She will be very greatly missed.
Surviving are her husband of almost 55 years, Bob; sons, Chris (Erika) of Almena and Ryan (Erica) of Dallas; granddaughters, Lakan (John) Rischette, Makenna Lentz, Addison Lentz and Avery Lentz; great-grand-children, Jaxon, Ace and Layne Rischette; sister, Carolyn (Jerry) Cordes of Nekoosa; brother-in-law, Bard Kittleson of Barron; and special friends, Joyce Frisle and Brooke Picknell.
Leondra was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ruth Kittleson.
A funeral service for Leondra will be held Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Roger Quandt officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Rausch-Steel Funeral Home in Barron, and one hour prior to the service on Friday morning. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, or charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.