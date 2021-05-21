LeRoy A. Dobrenz, age 82, of Eau Claire passed away at home on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
LeRoy was born in Augusta to Lillie Dobrenz and moved to Milwaukee when he was 6 years of age. LeRoy was a 1957 graduate of Milwaukee Boys Technical High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy following graduation and served two years in Guantanamo, Cuba. When he returned to Milwaukee he was employed at American Motors. In 1962, he and Carol Boetcher were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Augusta. In 1964 they returned to Augusta to raise their daughters and LeRoy attended the CVTC Machinist program. Upon completion of his education, LeRoy was offered a short term position with National Presto. He retired from Presto 36 years later.
LeRoy is survived by his wife Carol; daughters Jo (Dennis) Herrick and Kim Marion; grandson Roman Marion; sister Yvette Wrenn of Green Bay; and brother Raymond Cronick of Wauwatosa.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.