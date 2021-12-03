LeRoy (Lee) C. Leidal, age 77, of Menomonie, WI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, MN. He was born August 27, 1944 in Albert Lea, MN to Luella (Holstad) and Curtis Leidal. He grew up in Northwood, IA and graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School in 1962.
Lee married Lonna Hoel on August 23, 1964 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, IA and had three daughters. Lee graduated from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) with a Bachelor’s Degree in English, then from Northeast Missouri State University with a Master’s Degree in Education, then from UNI with an Ed. S. Degree in Education. He was an educator, school administrator, business owner, then finished his career in the financial services industry as an advisor and then manager. Following retirement, Lee and Lonna packed their bags and headed to sunny, warm AZ where they enjoyed camping and traveling. They returned to Menomonie in 2019 to be near family. Lee was actively involved in church activities and Lions Clubs in Hudson, WI, Queen Creek, AZ, and Menomonie. He enjoyed the relationships he established at the Village at White Pine in recent years. Lee loved music, writing, correcting others’ grammar, telling a great story or joke, biking, days at the lake, ATV riding, a shot or 2 of Aquavit (often with neighbor, Bill), and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Lonna (Hoel) Leidal, daughters Marni (Brad) Waznik, Jana Leidal (Buck Larson), and Leigh (Kevin) Alexander, five grandchildren, Bryan, Dana, Brett Waznik and Kyle and Ben Alexander, a sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Tom Christianson and brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Becky Leidal, nieces, and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many wonderful family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Luella, and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Bob Plummer and LaVerne and Kenny Fredrickson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2pm at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. Visitation will be from 1pm -2pm. Lunch will be served following the service. Olson Funeral Home, of Menomonie, is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stepping Stones of Dunn County or Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Dunn County are requested.