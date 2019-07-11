Leroy Thompson

LeRoy M. Thompson, 93, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
LeRoy was born March 8, 1926 in Eau Claire, the son of the late Therald and Pauline Thompson, and grew up in the Pleasant Valley area.
On January 9, 1960 he married his beloved wife of 42 years, Mary Ann. LeRoy worked at Phoenix Steel for 41 years before his retirement. He enjoyed the Burger King Car Shows and all types of tractor shows, especially at Pioneer Park.
He is survived by his children, Steven (Brenda) Thompson, Douglas Thompson, Duane (Caroline) Thompson and Elaine (Jerry) Heebink; grandchildren Walter Thompson, Holly (Tucker) Anderson, Sheila (Ron) Best, Derek, Christopher and Jennine Thompson, Maria, Steven, Elizabeth, Sarah and Andrew Heebink; great grandson Jotun Anderson; daughter in-law Barbara Thompson and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
LeRoy is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Mary Ann; a son, Duke; three brothers, Ed, Bud and Paul; and three sisters, Lillian, Leona and Doris.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt funeral chapel, 535 Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona.
Interment to follow at Lakeview cemetery in Eau Claire. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon, at the funeral home.
