Leslie Urness

Leslie D. Urness, age 82, of Mondovi, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the American Lutheran Home of Mondovi.
He was born on April 21, 1937 in the home of his grandmother, Mary Mahlum in Modena, a son of Knute and Luella (Mahlum) Urness.
Leslie honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army from September of 1959 where for 2 1/2 years he was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged in September of 1962.
On September 27, 1966, Leslie was united in marriage to Darleen L. Dekan in Barron, WI. To this union, 3 children were born.
Leslie was employed for Roger Marten, a career that saw him start as a can milk hauler and eventually as a bulk milk driver until his retirement in 2010 at the age of 73. He also worked part-time at the Modena Creamery.
Leslie would like to find time to either hunt or fish and as his boys grew older, loved his time spent with them making memories while in the woods or on the water. He also enjoyed attending antique steam engine shows.
Leslie will be sadly missed by his wife, Darleen; sons, Leon Knute Urness (fiancé Paula) of Strum and Andrew James Urness of Mondovi; 4 grandchildren, James Anderson, Melissa Urness, Shania Urness and Aheradeza Zadi Fredrickson; siblings, Laverne (Dorothy) Urness, Merle Urness, Mavis Erickson and Carol (John) Endle; brothers-in-law, Larry (Linda) Dekan Ronald (Anna) Dekan, James (Landa) Dekan and Randall (Michelle) Dekan and sister-in-law Jeanne (Gary) Eide; also by nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his parents, Leslie was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Melissa Ann; brothers Kenneth, Russell and Duane and sisters-in-law, Lela Urness, Shirley Urness and Carol Urness.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Leslie’s residence located at W275 U.S. Hwy 10 in Mondovi from 2:00 PM and ending at 4:00 PM with full military honors provided by our local American Legion and VFW posts. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Mondovi at a later date. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.