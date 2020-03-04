Lester Larson

Lester “PeeWee” V. Larson, age 92 of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West-Eau Claire with his daughter Marybeth and Dave at his side.
He was born September 3, 1927 in Mondovi to Jule and Ruth Larson.
Lester enlisted into the Merchant Marine in 1944 at the age of 16. At the age of 17, he was on Utah Beach Head, France. Lester was honorably discharged in 1945. During the Korean War, Lester rejoined the Merchant Marine in 1950. He was a lifelong member of 1st Lutheran Church, where he retired as a custodian in 1992.
Lester enjoyed playing his guitar and mandolin and loved to sing. He also enjoyed yard work, no matter what it was. Les had great leadership skills and was active in many sports – he was captain of his basketball and bowling team — he even played and managed softball in the city league. He also had passion for fishing and hunting.
He was married 50 plus years – wife Betty and together they had 5 children; Rhonda, Julie, Ellen, Gregory and Mary.
Les is survived by his children, Julie Larson of MN, Gregory Larson of MN and Marybeth Manix (Dave Stafford, his right hand man) of Eau Claire; special nephew Mick Daniels; grandchildren, Peter (Shannon) Esser, Brian (Kelly) Esser, Lori (Herb) Moon, Adam (Tiffany) Manix and Alan (Erica) Manix; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughters, Rhonda and Ellen; parents; three brothers, Merlin, Willard and Clayton; and his sister Joan.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by VFW Post 305. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Township of Washington at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.