Lester Vold

Lester E. Vold, 99, of Osseo died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his home at Dove Health Care in Osseo.
Lester, the son of Oscar and Sena (Brown) Vold, was born October 24 1919, in the town of Sumner, Trempealeau County. He was baptized and confirmed at Kings Valley Lutheran Church and graduated from Eimon School. On September 30 1944, Lester married Ester Lorraine Bunderson at Upper Pigeon Lutheran Church. Lester was a farmer in the Osseo area his entire life.
At the age of 15, Lester became a milk hauler and hired hand for various farms including the Bill Hagen farm. Later, he drove truck for Hagen Transport and bus for Osseo Schools. In 1947, he went to work at Ovid Berg Implement. He and his brother John purchased the farm equipment dealership in 1959. As Vold Implement Incorporated, they sold the full line of International Harvester products. He retired from business in 1992 after 38 years and worked as a consultant to Ihle Farms for several additional years. He operated Chief Inn in a partnership with his brother John and his brother-in-law Leland Chase from 1972 to 1974.
Lester was an acute observer of life: plants, animals and humans. He was an accurate predictor of the weather, the seasons and the annual potential for area farmers’ success. He was eternally optimistic as he watched children grow and the Green Bay Packers play. Lester was renowned by local folks for his detailed memory of the long history of the farms and towns of the Osseo area. Over the past decades, many have consulted him for a forgotten occurrence, connection or transaction. His recollections were complete with realistic descriptions and tinted with his enjoyment of the best sides of us all.
Lester and Ester were always active in the Osseo community and honored as the grand marshals for Lake Martha Days celebration.
Lester is survived by his daughter Mona (Kerry) Vold Jacobson of Lima Peru; his daughter-in-law Judy Vold of Osseo; three grandsons, Scott (Kelly), Trevor (Amy) and Aaron (Lynn) Vold of Osseo; five great grandchildren, Matthew (Tiffany), Drew, Ian, Carter and Hayden Vold of Osseo; one great great granddaughter Kennedy Vold of Osseo; many beloved nieces and nephews; and, cherished friends Kay Vold and Bernard Johnson of Osseo.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Irma Moldenhauer and Janice Chase; one brother John Vold; one son, Steven Vold; and, one grandson, Stephen Luke Vold.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday August 15, 2019, at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Rev. Terry Lorenz officiating. Visitation will precede the services on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in the Osseo Cemetery.
Acting as pallbearers will be Lester’s grandsons and great grandchildren. Lester will be missed by his family, the community and all his friends.
