Leticia Solverson (77 years old) passed away on January 25, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital after 4 years battling cancer.
She was born on August 17, 1943 in Mexico City to Roberto Alvarez and Olivia Maldonado.
She married Fred Solverson in May 1968 in Mexico City and spent 21 years farming with her husband in Viroqua, WI.
Together, they had 3 children: the late Fred Jr., Lisa and James. Also, had four grandchildren: Zack, Analiese, Jordan and Julia.
In 1989 she divorced and started a daycare business in Altoona, WI which she ran until her retirement in 2011.
Leticia will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at a church in Mexico City with her father. A mass will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona, WI in February 2020 with in-person attendance by invitation only with an option for others to attend via online streaming.