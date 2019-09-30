Leu Skeels

Leu George Skeels, 82 of Conrath, WI died at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI on Friday, August 30, 2019 as the result of a stroke.
He was born to George and Evelyn Skeels on November 17, 1936 in Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1955. In 1958 he married Karen Halberg and they raised 3 children.
He started his brick laying apprenticeship in 1952 at the age of 16. He worked as a brick layer until 1967 when he started working at Uniroyal in the maintenance department. After Uniroyal closed in 1992 he worked for the Menomonie School District until he retired at the age of 60. He loved doing construction work and could build and fix most anything. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed fishing in Canada and deer hunting.
He had a strong faith and loved his church and church family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and helped many people with their projects. He and his wife liked to travel and took many vacations to the western and eastern states. They also traveled and toured 5 European countries. After they retired they moved up to Lake Holcombe. They spent some winters in either Texas or Arizona.
He is survived by his wife Karen of 61 years and his 3 children; Steven (Bridget) Skeels, Mark (Sandra) Skeels and Sharie Grillo, his 6 grandchildren; Bryan and Ashley Skeels, K’Sandra (Daniel) O’Brien and Samuel (Allison) Skeels, Bryanna Grillo and Erik Grillo and 3 great-grandchildren; Nick, Ava and Tavin.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Evelyn Skeels, 2 brothers; Charles and Thomas Skeels, 1 sister Jewell Mumby and a grandson Michael Grillo.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Bill Odermann officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Gardens in Eau Claire. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.