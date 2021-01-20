We all have a little less joy in our lives — on January 18th, 2021 Levi Joy Teegarden passed away at his home surrounded by family, at the age of 93. He was our family historian; whose tales of Dunn County and his favorite community “Teegardenville” are legendary. You could show Joy a photo from 80 years ago and he could tell you its rich story.
Joy was born on April 17th, 1927, at the family homestead in Menomonie, the son of Levi and Julia Larson Teegarden. Joy’s childhood years included working in the fifth-generation family business, Teegarden Lumber and Snow Fence, and learning baseball from his uncles, the well-known “Larson Nine”.
Joy met the love of his life, Ardis Mae Orfgen, on the dance floor of the 400 Club, and they were married August 8th, 1952 at Boyceville United Methodist Church. Together they created “A Wonderful Life”, as Joy would often say.
In addition to the snow fence business and their farm, Joy was fortunate to work at 3M Menomonie as a maintenance mechanic, retiring after 16 years. Joy also helped Ardy create her legacy the Teegarden Cake Shop, where he was chief dishwasher and delivery man. Joy’s hobbies included building whatever his grandchildren imagined; extravagant swings and slides, barns and doll houses, and car and train beds, to name a few. In later years, he enjoyed being a member of the Moon Lake Threshing Association and taking joy rides in his golf cart with his best friend, his cat Angel.
Joy taught us that life does not have to be perfect to be wonderful. He taught us that the power of laughter can heal and bond. He taught us to follow our dreams. He taught us the value of a smile; and Joy had the best. The ripples of his many acts of kindness throughout his entire life continue to spread. Every Christmas we will be reminded of our hero and inspiration — our “Joy to the World”.
Joy is survived by his children; Cindy Teegarden Klatt (Robert Meyer), Rick (Deb) Teegarden, Lori Teegarden, and honorary daughter Kristy Binkley. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ardy, infant son Levi Doreen, parents Levi and Julia Teegarden, brother Leroy Teegarden, and sister Minda Peterson-Nazier. Also preceding were in-laws Leonard, Della, Mary, Don, Lynn, and Georgia Orfgen, and Mildred Teegarden, Bob Robinson, and Erling Peterson.
Private family funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 25th at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Mike Shay officiating. Burial will be held at Teegarden Cemetery in the Town of Lucas, Dunn County, following the service. The service will be live streamed to the Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. There will be a Celebration of Life at Teegarden Ranch at a later date.
