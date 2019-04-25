Levi Thunder, Wak Waxopini, 75, of Fairchild, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Levi Harry Thunder was born in LaCrosse, WI, on Feb. 1, 1944 to Frank B. and Mary (Green Crow) Thunder. He lived with his family in Holman and Wisconsin Dells before moving to Fairchild in 1947, where he graduated from Fairchild High School in 1962. He married Susan Garvin on June 23, 1964, in Fairchild. The couple lived in Nekoosa before moving to Osseo in 1980, and to Fairchild in 1985. For 28 years Levi worked throughout the mid west as an iron worker and was a member of the Iron Workers Union Local 383 out of Madison. He retired in 2003 and since that time had worked part time for the Ho-Chunk Nation. Levi was an advocate for the Native American Church and helped a lot with their fund raising activities. He also gave back to his Fairchild community by serving multiple times on the Fairchild Village Board and had just recently received his 25 year pin as a member of the Fairchild Lions Club.
Levi learned to cook early in life and still enjoyed preparing what ever was asked of him, with pies, soups, and ribs being some of his specialties.
Levi enjoyed working with his hands and you could often find him repairing and restoring automobiles, welding and doing carpentry jobs. He did take time to enjoy life by attending the high school sporting events his children and grandchildren participated in, following the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, pitching horseshoe and of course hunting and fishing. A favorite past time of Levi’s was riding the Harley Davidson motorcycles he had over the years, traveling by cycle locally and out west. He had several canine companions over the years but was especially close to his dog Homer.
Levi is survived by his 3 grandchildren, Jazmyn Thunder of Osseo, Brooklyn Thunder of Whitehall, Dashell (Erica) Thunder of Bismarck, ND; 3 great grandchildren, Kadance, Dayton and Ciara; brothers, Gordon (Beverly) Thunder of Fairchild, Josiah Thunder Sr. of Tomah, WI; sisters, Myrtle Long of Osseo, WI, Hope Smith of Vesper, WI, and Faye (Irwin) Begay of Black River Falls, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; sons and daughters through Ho-Chunk kinship; and many, many grandchildren and extended family, all of whom he loved and who loved him in return. He is joined together in the spirit world with his parents, Frank and Mary; wife, Susan; sons, Jonathon, Levi Jr., Tim; daughter Darlene Thunder; sisters, Faith Matter and Charity Thunder; along with his nephew William Thunder; niece Cindy Decorah; and brother-in-law Douglas Long.
Native American Church funeral services will be held at the Fairchild Community Center on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with burial following in the Fairchild Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Community Center from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday followed by the Native American Church service that evening.
The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.