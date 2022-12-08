Lud Bauer Photo12072022.jpg

Lewis R. “Lud” Bauer, age 95 of Durand, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family.

Lud was born on January 23, 1927 to Joseph A. and Rose (Danzinger) Bauer. Hew grew up on the family farm with his eight brothers and three sisters. Lud was one of eight of the 1944 graduating class from Sacred Heart High School in Lima. He enjoyed telling people his graduating class only had four girls and four boys.

