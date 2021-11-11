Lewis Dave Cran, age 80, of Menomonie, WI passed away at The Neighbors of Dunn County after 14 months on Mayo Hospice when the Lord called him home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was surrounded by his family.
He was born July 29, 1941, in Stillwater, MN the second oldest of six children born to Warren W. and Weltha B. (Dunbar) Cran. He attended River Falls High School, and graduated from high school in Somerset, WI in 1960.
Lew served with the Wisconsin National Guard from 1960 to 1964. He was a Combat and Hospital Corpsman in Sam Houston, TX in 1962.
He received a Radiology Technician degree at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire in 1966 and attended Eau Claire Tech. School for Emergency Technician in 1980.
Lew was employed by Red Cedar Clinic/Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie, WI from 1966 until retiring in 2012. He was a Lab Tech for 25 years, X-Ray Tech for 42 years, Audiometric Tech for 18 years, ER Tech for 35 years, Orthopedic Tech for nine years, EMT for Menomonie Ambulance for 20 years, and a Breath Alcohol Tech.
Lew was with the Civil Air Patrol Search and Rescue, American Red Cross Instructor, Red Cedar Speedway Ambulance Rescue, Rock Falls Racetrack Rescue and Eye Bank Enucleator.
In his free time Lew enjoyed running, biking, rollerblading and snowshoeing. He was a member of the Dunn County Fish and Game and he was a Boy Scout troop leader.
Lew is survived by Betty his loving wife of 25 years; his children, Kent Cran of Wheeler, WI and Kelly Cran of Duluth, MN; stepsons, Chad (Jodi) Morrow of Prior Lake, MN and Mike (Courtney) Morrow of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Cayci (Doug) Nelson and their children, Reid, Cole and Taylor of Glenwood City, WI, Briar (Kaycie) Cran and their children, Karter, Kru and Kayden of Colfax, WI; and Makayla, Taylor, Maxwell and Jared Morrow of Prior Lake, MN. He is also survived by a brother Gordon (Janice) Cran of Balsam Lake, WI; sisters, Delight (Mark) Oberg of Red Wing, MN, Wanda (David) Kleshalt of St. Peters, MN and Christen (Bruce) Karlstad of Ellsworth, WI; former wife Lynda Cran; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special friends, Bucky Neilsen of River Falls, WI and Mark Humphrey of Eau Claire, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Weltha Cran; grandson Cole David Cran; and a sister Ruby Cran.
The Cran family extends special thanks to the staff of Comforts of Home, Memory Care, Mayo Hospice, The Neighbors of Dunn County and to Dr. Feigal and Dr. Brown.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. There will be visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI with military honors by River Falls American Legion Honor Guard.
