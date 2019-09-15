Lewis “Lewey” John Ressel, died of cancer at his home in rural Mondovi on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born on November 17, 1939 in Arcadia, Wisconsin to Louis and Marcella (Andre) Ressel. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1957 and married Karolyn “Lucy” Sandberg at Sacred Heart Church, Mondovi, on January 14th, 1961. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary shortly before Lucy’s death in 2012. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces. He and Lucy had many fond memories of those early years when Lewey was stationed in Washington State.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.” Lewey’s light shone bright, he will be greatly missed. Lewey was a faithful man with a deep love and commitment to his family. He loved his wife, Karolyn and his “girls” Karen, Kim, and Kelly. He was a loyal friend and could be counted to lend a hand or to have a good time. He was an excellent role model for his children, grandchildren, and the many young people that were part of his life. He taught them to be self-sufficient and independent. He taught them how to change a tire and oil before they could drive the car, how to pound a nail, clean the barn, and drive the tractor.
He was a horseman and an active member of the saddle club in Mondovi as a child and passed on his love of horses to the rest of his family. He trailered horses to Midnight Riders and Loomis’ for his grandchildren and on the way home there was usually a stop at the Tasty Freeze for an ice cream cone. In the summer he and his team participated in many local parades. Nearly any gathering would include a wagon ride “around the block”. Countless children “made a nest” under the seat of the wagon and were rocked to sleep for an afternoon rest. In the fall he gave rides at the apple orchard and in the winter there were bobsled rides with the saucer being pulled along behind for added excitement.
Lewey had a strong work ethic. He worked at American Motors for 30 years and retired at the age of 50. Earlier this year he was able to declare, “I’ve been retired longer than I worked!” He prided himself on that accomplishment.
He had a bit of mischief running in his veins and was always ready to have good laugh. He even went to school for show and tell to demonstrate his ear wiggling skill! His laugh was infectious and his outlook was optimistic. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and was a willing participant in anything that would bring his family and friends together for some fun.
Lewey is survived by his “girls,” Rev. Karen Ressel, Pine Ridge SD, Kim (Steve) Luckey, Darby MT, and Kelly (Marty) Lee, Mondovi, WI; Rachael Eerdmans, Grand Rapids, MI, Jake Kibler, LaCrescent, MN; his grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Meyer, Karisa (fiancé Michael Wendt) Kent, Caleb (girlfriend Reagan Mattox) Lee, and Kira Lee; great grandchildren, Mason Meyer, Addison Wendt, and Colin L’Heureux; sister Annette Parks, Cleveland, OH, eleven sisters and brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews and his special dancing friend Jean Eide. Lewey was preceded in death by his wife Karolyn “Lucy” Ressel, Louis & Marcella Ressel and Merlin & Julia Sandberg.
In honor of Lewey, wear something brightly colored, he did not care for the color black and always liked to his “loud” shirts. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe will preside over the funeral mass beginning at 4:00 pm. Immediately after the mass, a pie and ice cream social will be held in the church basement. The committal will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, September 18th at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mondovi, WI.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements.