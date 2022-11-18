Lila L. Powell, 93, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully under the care of Mayo Home, Health & Hospice, at the Chippewa Manor on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

On September 21, 1929, Lila was born to Merrill and May (Miller) Brown. She went to Country Grade School in the Town of Seymour and attended Eau Claire High School until moving to Cadott. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1947. Lila married Richard Powell on June 18, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls and has resided there since.

