Lillian Rodgers Allen, 94, passed away at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Her daughter Tricia and son-in-law Duffy were privileged to care for her in their home during the last four years of her life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Mack Kent Allen, and her sister Urvine Rodgers Vickers.
Lillian, known to family as “Lil,” was born Lillie Mae Rodgers on March 8, 1926 in Oak Grove, Texas (Colorado County) to Lillie Mehrens Rodgers and Urban Roland Rodgers. After their mother died in 1932, Lillian and her sister Urvine shared their growing up years between their father in Galveston and their Mehrens grandparents and aunt, Minnie Mehrens Wink, in Glidden, Texas, attending school in Galveston, Glidden, and Columbus, Texas.
After high school, Lillian worked as a telephone operator in Columbus, then attended nursing school at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. She was working at a maternity clinic in Alvin, Texas when she married Mack on August 18, 1946 in Columbus, a few months after his discharge from the Navy. They moved into student housing at College Station, and Mack began working on a degree. After Mack’s graduation from Texas A&M, he began a farming and ranching operation near Columbus, followed by a career in banking, which took them to Katy, Texas.
Lillian and Mack raised three children, David, Patricia, and Nancy, in an affectionate and loving home. They moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1989, where they enjoyed their retirement years. She always said, “I had such a good life with him.”
She is survived by her son David Allen and daughter-in-law Tess of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her daughter Tricia and son-in-law Duffy Duyfhuizen of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; her daughter Nancy and son-in-law Stuart Taylor of Columbus, Texas; her sister Carole Rodgers of Olympia, Washington; her grandchildren Matt Taylor, Laurie Taylor Hooper, Caleb Allen, Dee Taylor Allen, and Katie Duyfhuizen; her great-grandchildren, Crit Hooper, Kinley Hooper, Isaac Allen, Kennedy Allen, Aubrey Allen, Christian Allen, and Reagan Allen; and her nieces and nephews of whom she was very fond and who loved their Aunt Lillian dearly.
Her warm and affectionate nature, courageous heart, and unwavering faith carried her through both life’s hard times and life’s happy times.
A private family service will be held at Lillian’s graveside at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials may be sent to the Nesbitt Memorial Library Foundation, P.O. Box 985, Columbus, Texas, 78934.