Lillian T. Fordahl, 93, of Eau Claire WI. passed away on January 17, 2021, unexpectedly.
Lillian was born on April 8, 1927, to Oscar and Sophie Lisowski in Arcadia, WI.
Lillian married Vernon Fordahl on July 31, 1945, at St. Stanislaus Church in Arcadia, WI.
Lillian worked alongside her husband in the business they owned. V&L Furniture and Antiques for 22 years. Lillian was a people person and enjoyed interacting with customers. She loved and knew antiques. She had a few collections that she displayed in her home. After retirement Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Lillian will be sadly missed by all her children: daughter, Sandra Han; son, Gregory (Jolene); son, Timothy; daughters, Cheryl (George) Simonson, Elizabeth (LaRoy) Oium, Mary (Dave) Bliss and Kirsten (Tarik) Al Midfa; 13 Grandchildren; 23 Great-Grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Also survived by brother, Eugene Lisowski and sister, Loretta Exharos.
She was preceded in death by father, Oscar and mother, Sophie; husband, Vernon; infant daughter, Kari Lynn in 1959; brother, Alphonse; sister, Irene; brother, Oscar and sister, Virginia; son-in-law, Maynard Han; and son-in-law, Denny Hibbard.
A private family viewing was held at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. WI. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
