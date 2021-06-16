Lillian “Lil” J. Hagg, age 96, formerly of Eau Claire, Wisconsin died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her personal care home in San Antonio, Texas.
Lil was born on August 8, 1923 to Fritjof and Elsie (Gjenvick) Johnson in Madison, Minnesota. After graduating from Madison High School in 1941 she worked in the Lac qui Parle County Courthouse as a stenographer. Lil moved to Minneapolis where she worked at Augsburg Publishing House and then at Phillips Junior High in the Child Study Department. Riding home to Madison one day on the Greyhound bus she met Herbert Hagg, an officer in the Navy on his way home to the nearby town of Clarkfield, Minnesota. Herb and Lil were married October 4, 1947 in Madison, Minnesota. The couple lived in Minneapolis where Herb worked at NSP until he was transferred to Eau Claire in 1949. The couple raised two children, Kathy and Chuck.
While living in Eau Claire Lil did volunteer work at Luther and Sacred Heart Hospitals. She worked at blood mobiles and the Luther Hospital Gift shop. She worked at the polls for elections for over 40 years. She volunteered at her church in numerous ways. She was in a card club, joined Red Hats, went to band concerts at Owen Park where Herb played his baritone in the city band. Lil loved being active, loved being with people, and enjoyed friendships her whole life long. She enjoyed travel anywhere – to Hawaii for a month in late winter, to Norway to visit cousins and their families, to anywhere, even just a ride in the car to see scenery.
In 2015 Lil moved from her house to a senior apartment at East Ridge where she had many friends. In 2018 she moved to a senior apartment in San Antonio, Texas to be nearer to her daughter Kathy. She fell and broke her hip in November 2019. She died in April 2020 following months working at recovery.
Lil is survived by her daughter Kathryn (Timothy) Gauger of San Antonio, TX; her son Charles Hagg of Milton, FL; her sister Elsa Ditty of St. Cloud, MN; beloved nieces and nephews and their families; and by many friends.
Lil was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Herb in 1996; by her brother Orville Johnson; her brother Harold Johnson; her half-brother Johan Gjønvik; and her nephews Jerome Johnson and Donald Johnson.
Due to the CoVid 19 pandemic a service to celebrate Lil’s life had to be delayed until now. We will gather for a memorial service at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI on June 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm.
Memorials may be given in memory of Lil to Grace Lutheran Church or to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, WI, or directly to any charitable organization the giver chooses.