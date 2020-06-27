Lillian E. Statz, age 89 of Menomonie, died Sunday June 21, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Lillian was born January 14, 1931, in Eau Claire. She was the daughter of George and Helen (Lehmann) Gunderson. Lillian grew up in the Township of Ludington, Eau Claire County. Lillian graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1949. Lillian worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, as a Nurses Aid.
Lillian married John Statz on August 26, 1950 at St. Bridget’s Church in Seymore, Eau Claire County. Lillian was homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband’s construction business in Chippewa Falls until 1960. Lillian and her family then moved to Greeley, CO, for her husband’s construction business. Lillian was very active in Greeley with being a Bookkeeper for her husband’s business, involved in many community activities, such as being PTA President at St. Peter Catholic School and an active member of the Altar Society. In 1965 Lillian and family moved to Menomonie, where they developed Twin Springs Camping Resort and Pine Crest Acres Subdivision in Menomonie. Lillian continued working at Twin Springs Campground until she passed away.
Lillian in survived by two sons, Steven (Elizabeth) of Maple Grove, MN, Michael of Menomonie, two daughters, Mary Ann Statz of Maple Grove, MN and Susan (Brian) Schmidt of Millville, MN; five grandchildren, David Statz, Amanda (Matt) Kukowski, Sara (Matt) Hartzheim, Devin Schmidt & Amber Schmidt; two great grandchildren, Weston and Emersyn Kukowski; daughter-in-law, Chrissa Statz of Menomonie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John; a son Theodore; five brothers, Daniel, Vincent, Walter, George and Edward; three sisters, Marion Zimmerman, Hattie Nye and Roselene Bakken.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday June 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating.
