Lillian F. White, 100, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at the Chippewa Manor on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Lillian was born to Julia (Sokup) and Joseph Comerford, in Chippewa Falls on August 24, 1921. She married Verner White on March 23, 1946, in Stillwater, MN. Lillian and Verner together lived in Lafayette, where they raised their three children. She enjoyed camping, gardening, cake decorating, ceramics, Friday Fish Fry’s and playing cards. Lillian was very active with St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, volunteering with many different groups. Lillian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and was a very dedicated homemaker that will be missed by all who knew her.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Judith (Wayne) Dubberke of Eau Claire; two sons, Tom (Anne Gleichert) of Chippewa Falls and Bob (Billie) of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Paul (Angie) Dubberke, Todd (Heidi) Dubberke, and Eric (Jeannie) Dubberke, Kari (Matt) Gaedtke and Troy (Jenny) White; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria (Dick) Dell; along with many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verner; great-grandson, Tyler Dubberke; sisters, Dorothy Farmer, Lorraine Nicoli, Marie Smuhl, and Betty Hudson; brothers, Donald, William, Richard, John and David Comerford; and daughter-in-law, Kathie White.
The Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 2801 N 110th Ave, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Fr. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. The interment will be in Bateman Cemetery, Town of Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family which will be donated to many charities dear to Lillian’s heart.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.