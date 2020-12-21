Linda Mae (Lancour) Boehm, age 69, of Colfax, WI, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Linda was born January 20, 1951 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, daughter of Edmund and Betty (Fahrenkrug) Lancour. She married Kevin Boehm in 1971 and they were married 28 years. Linda worked for Memorial High School as a paraprofessional for 26 years before she retired in 2011. She then worked at Colfax Elementary School as a paraprofessional for 8 years.
Linda loved life and people. She loved spending time with family and friends and loved meeting new friends. She was always seen with a smile on her face, an infectious laugh, a story to tell, a dance in her step and unmatched energy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was always seeking to help and serve others, including people she just met. She enjoyed hearing and telling stories and giving other people her suggestions, learned lessons, and words of wisdom. Her favorite hobbies included fishing, gardening, shopping, and reading. Linda was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley (Bloomer).
Linda’s children wish to say thank you to Linda’s brother John for giving us more time to say goodbye by administrating CPR on November 3rd. Also, thank you to all the medical staff and clergy at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospice. Thank you to family, friends, Father Victor Feltes and all those in the community for the many prayers, cards, food drop offs, phone calls, messages, love and support throughout the past two months.
Linda is survived by her sons, Jason (Brenda) Boehm of Naperville, Illinois and David (Lauren) of Morrison, Colorado; grandsons, Jailin, Maddix and Jaxson Boehm; sister, Kay (Tom) Planert; brother, John Lancour; nieces, Emilee and Heidi Planert; nephew, Jeremy Planert and numerous uncle and aunts.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Linda loved motivational quotes. One she lived by was written in her notes: “Everyday you need to say when you wake up, ‘Today I am going to love my life.’”