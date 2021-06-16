Linda Burlingame

Linda A. Burlingame, age 67 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Alma Center at a later date.
Linda was born on September 17, 1953 in Black River Falls to Schuyler and Lulu Burlingame. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Alma Center and went on to further her education at Lakeland College in Sheboygan earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Linda retired from TTM Technology.
She was a great conversationalist. Linda had a very creative and artistic side to her. She loved animals, enjoyed scrapbooking, making flowers for her nephew’s weddings and she loved to travel. Linda was active in the Chippewa County Humane Society and Women of the Moose. She also cherished her time with friends in the Card Club.
Linda was very family orientated and she loved her nephews and great nephews dearly.
She is survived by her sister Kris Smith; nephews: Michael (Amy) Smith, Stacy (Elise) Burlingame, Joseph (Tiffany) Burlingame and Ernest Burlingame; great-nephews: Hunter, Blake, Kaeden and Corbin Burlingame; uncle Rod (Jackie) Burlingame; and sister-in-law Phyllis Burlingame.
Preceding her in death are her parents and her brother Richard Burlingame.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.