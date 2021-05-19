Linda Joy Cable was born on October 6, 1949 in Eau Claire to Robert and Mildred (Hoepner) Hoff. She died on May 16, 2021 at the age of 71.
Linda graduated from North High School in 1967 and worked in the meat departments of Red Owl, Duke’s, Copp’s and Gordy’s in Eau Claire. She married David Cable on May 1, 1976 and they were married 25 years until he passed away in 2001. She was a member of Pinehurst Lutheran Church her entire life.
Linda is survived by her sister, Sherry Hoff of Eau Claire; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Janet Hoff of Altoona; nieces, Wendy (Steve) Exner of Chippewa Falls, Jill (Mike) Dillon of Nekoosa, Jennifer (Josh) Staidl of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Joanne Aanes; and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, and her brother-in-law, Peter Aanes.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Pinehurst Lutheran Church, 3318 Fern Court, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Pastor Paul Sullivan officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 10 am until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in the Rest Haven Cemetery in The Town of Washington.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.