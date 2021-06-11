Linda Rose Danzinger, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Linda was born on Sept 29, 1944 to the late Victor “Roy” and Irene (Mossberg) Berge of Strum and Whitehall, WI.
Linda was a strong and independent presence, who carved her own unconventional path in this world. Shortly after graduating from Whitehall HS, Linda married the late John Danzinger of Mondovi where the couple managed the Danzinger family farm. After decades of working in farming and agriculture, Linda traded her Guernsey cows for microchips and made the logical transition to a career in information technology. After graduating from CVTC, she began working for various organizations as a database administrator and network manager. She cherished the colleagues and relationships she developed over that time and still remained connected to many of her former coworkers up until her passing.
Linda was also known as the family “Genealogist”, who spent much of her retirement researching ancestral history and took great delight in tracing her roots back to the some of the earliest Viking explorers. Her favorite memories included her various trips to Europe to visit family homesteads and connect with distant relatives. To help with translation and interpretation of historical documents, Linda developed multi-lingual skills, learning Norwegian, Swedish, German, and even some Spanish. She also connected her passion for photography with her love of genealogy by taking and archiving thousands of photos and visual artifacts. Linda was also an avid mystery and science fiction fan, enjoying Star Trek, Remington Steele, and Star Wars (Mom…you are now one with the Force).
However, Linda was best known for her service to others and being part of something greater than herself. She served for years as the President of the Clerical Union advocating for her coworkers and participated in numerous state-wide initiatives that protected equality, justice, and opportunity. Linda was also a volunteer for a number of local, state, and national campaigns and reminded people that there will always be more that connects us than divides us. A defender of the underrepresented, she believed that “Strong people stand up for themselves, but stronger people also stand up for others”.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; sibling, Roy Gene Berge; and husband, John. But will be greatly missed by her only child, Brian Danzinger.
Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, on Thursday, June 17th, from 3 — 7:30 pm.
Because of her lifelong appreciation and support of animals, in lieu of flowers, it asked that donations be made to Brewster’s Place of Green Bay, a nonprofit, no kill cat rescue and cageless adoption center dedicated to finding forever homes for less adoptable cats. Donations can be made at: https://www.facebook.com/brewstersplace01/posts/519155176111038.
