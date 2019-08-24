Linda Flaten

Linda Lou Flaten, 78, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Prairie Point Rehab in Altoona.
Linda was born September 17, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of the late Oscar and Wilhelmina (Kolb) Solberg.
In her early years she was a 4-H member as well as Truax Eagle member and a Memorial High School graduate of 1959. She worked for the Eau Claire School system for 32 years as a crossing guard and playground attendant. Linda loved family dinners, baking, flower gardening, and Golden Retrievers. She enjoyed morning coffee club and especially her 50 wedding anniversary trip to Alaska.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert, and their son, Christian (Carrie Kehoe) Flaten of Eleva, WI.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Faith Lynn Flaten.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 am at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel 535 Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
Linda’s family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Point and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their compassionate care.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.