Linda Goodwin Gage, age 64, of Eau Claire was suddenly called home by the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2020.
Linda grew up in Upstate South Carolina in a large family of 11 children, and quickly developed a love of academics, animals, and nature. She was an accomplished artist and created jewelry mostly as beaded, semi-precious stone necklaces. There was an undeniable talent for creating things and cultivating beauty.
When she saw an injustice in the world she would rise above simply complaining – she would take action. She was an advocate for change. Linda was instrumental in the passage of legislation that ensured access to health care for women. Former Governor Jim Doyle knew of her efforts for women’s rights and met with her while still in office when he visited Eau Claire.
The measure of a life is hard to quantify in many ways, but Linda will leave a legacy of having raised three highly compassionate women working every day to help people. Her eldest daughter is an elder law attorney, her middle daughter is a teacher focusing on special education, and her youngest daughter is a clinical social worker who helps her patients cope with a variety of serious maladies. Like Linda, her daughters stand and deliver.
So many people, inside and out of her immediate family, knew Linda as someone who could lift you up, make you feel special, and help you cope with the evils and unfairness in our world. To countless young people she encountered, this nurturing spirit was not Mrs. Gage or Linda—she quickly became “Mom.” Her husband has called her an angel walking among us and you would be hard pressed to find anyone who met her that would not agree. She may have left us in the physical world, but her impact will live on in many people who will stand just a little taller as they walk through this life.
She will be sorely missed by her family and those that came into her life. But she will never be forgotten.
This remarkable woman is survived by her husband of 45 years, Henry; three daughters, Andrea (Kelly) Gage-Michaels, Stephanie (Paul) Forster, and MaryBeth (Justin) Ehlert; one granddaughter, Leah, who was the joy of her life; her cherished Yorkie, Angus; her beloved siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and the many, many friends who became more like family along the way.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise “Nanny” Goodwin.
A celebration of Linda’s life is being planned for a later date in Greenville, SC. A private family committal service be held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to Bolton Refuge House of Eau Claire https://www.boltonrefuge.org/, Golden House of Green Bay https://www.goldenhousegb.org/, or Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-wisconsin.
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also, send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Linda. You may forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).